Madison man faces attempted homicide charge in Moorland Rd. shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 26-year-old Madison man faces attempted homicide charges after police say he shot a man two times back on July 2.

Gregory L. Howard had been a person of interest in the case and was taken into custody earlier this month for a parole violation. Detectives now say they have enough probable cause to arrest him for attempted homicide.

The shooting happened in the Moorland Rd. area in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 2.

Detectives believe Howard and his 37-year-old victim knew each other. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot in the face and torso.

Related Stories:

Person of interest in custody following Sunday morning shooting in Madison