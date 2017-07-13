Teens arrested after driving over pedestrian bridge in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) -- Three teens are arrested after a police chase ends in a crash outside Cafe Hollander in Wauwatosa, according to WISN.

The boys, all age 15, face charges after driving across a Wauwatosa pedestrian bridge early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. A manager at Cafe Hollander says the building didn't sustain any damage, they only lost a few chairs and tables.

Police say the boys face charges of stealing a car, eluding and joyriding.