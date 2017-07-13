Guilty plea entered for man who caused crash killing two on Hwy. - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Guilty plea entered for man who caused crash killing two on Hwy. 30

MADISON (WKOW) -- According to court records, a guilty plea was entered on behalf of 26-year-old Brandon Ballweg. He's the Stoughton man who caused a crash in February which killed two people.

Ballweg's plea was for five of 12 charges against him.

The four vehicle crash killed a Cottage Grove couple on Highway 30.

Ballweg is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

