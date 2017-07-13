Guilty plea entered for man who caused crash killing two on Hwy. 30

The driver accused of causing the Highway 30 deaths of the mother and father of twin toddler boys calls what happened an accident.

Driver accused of causing couple's deaths speaks out

A coworker confirms to 27 News a second victim of a crash on Highway 30 earlier this month has died.

UPDATE: Second victim of Highway 30 crash has died, driver identified

Prosecutors filed nine felony charges, including two counts of second degree reckless homicide, against the Stoughton man accused of causing a crash that killed two people.

Reckless homicide charges filed against Stoughton man in deadly crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- According to court records, a guilty plea was entered on behalf of 26-year-old Brandon Ballweg. He's the Stoughton man who caused a crash in February which killed two people.

Ballweg's plea was for five of 12 charges against him.

The four vehicle crash killed a Cottage Grove couple on Highway 30.

Ballweg is scheduled to be sentenced in September.