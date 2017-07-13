3 more on defense, 2 OL from Wisconsin make watch lists - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

3 more on defense, 2 OL from Wisconsin make watch lists

MADISON (AP) -

Three seniors on defense and two junior offensive linemen at Wisconsin have made the latest round of college football preseason watch lists.
   Linebacker Jack Cichy, lineman Conor Sheehy and cornerback D'Cota Dixon were among 103 players who made the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, presented to the national defensive player of the year.
   On offense, center Michael Deiter and tackle Beau Benzschawel were among the 81 players on the Outland Trophy watch list. The honor goes to the best interior lineman in the country on offense or defense.
   The watch lists were released Thursday. Training camp begins next month for Wisconsin.

