3 more on defense, 2 OL from Wisconsin make watch lists

The University of Wisconsin football and volleyball teams aren't the only ones with a season right around the corner. The Badger's Water Ski and Wakeboard teams are also in the midst of their summer workouts.More >>
The University of Wisconsin football and volleyball teams aren't the only ones with a season right around the corner. The Badger's Water Ski and Wakeboard teams are also in the midst of their summer workouts.More >>
It's time for Brewers fans to toast their first-place team with a frosty pint of new beer.
"Beerded Brewer IPA" will be tapped at Miller Park as part of a promotion for an Aug. 10 game against the Minnesota Twins.
It's time for Brewers fans to toast their first-place team with a frosty pint of new beer.
"Beerded Brewer IPA" will be tapped at Miller Park as part of a promotion for an Aug. 10 game against the Minnesota Twins.
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy says general manager Ted Thompson is doing a great job, and the team will have a plan in place whenever he decides to retire or step down.More >>
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy says general manager Ted Thompson is doing a great job, and the team will have a plan in place whenever he decides to retire or step down.More >>
The main event of the weekend will be the reunion of the 1982 team in an on-field ceremony at Miller Park on Saturday, July 15, before the team’s 6:10 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies.More >>
The main event of the weekend will be the reunion of the 1982 team in an on-field ceremony at Miller Park on Saturday, July 15, before the team’s 6:10 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies.More >>
26-year-old Daina Shilts of Neilsville, WI will be honored at the ESPY Awards Wednesday night in Los Angeles for her perseverance and achievements in snowboarding with the Special Olympics.More >>
26-year-old Daina Shilts of Neilsville, WI will be honored at the ESPY Awards Wednesday night in Los Angeles for her perseverance and achievements in snowboarding with the Special Olympics.More >>
Matt Kenseth is out at Joe Gibbs Racing, which will replace the oldest fulltime driver in NASCAR's top series with rising star Erik Jones next season. Kenseth is 45. Jones turned 21 in May.More >>
Matt Kenseth is out at Joe Gibbs Racing, which will replace the oldest fulltime driver in NASCAR's top series with rising star Erik Jones next season. Kenseth is 45. Jones turned 21 in May.More >>
The Milwaukee Brewers' lone representative at the All-Star Game tonight in Miami is on a roll on the mound. Closer Corey Knebel is making his first All-Star appearance.More >>
The Milwaukee Brewers' lone representative at the All-Star Game tonight in Miami is on a roll on the mound. Closer Corey Knebel is making his first All-Star appearance.More >>
The University of Wisconsin football and volleyball teams aren't the only ones with a season right around the corner. The Badger's Water Ski and Wakeboard teams are also in the midst of their summer workouts.More >>
The University of Wisconsin football and volleyball teams aren't the only ones with a season right around the corner. The Badger's Water Ski and Wakeboard teams are also in the midst of their summer workouts.More >>
The Wisconsin men's basketball team will spend time abroad this summer when the Badgers will visit New Zealand and Australia from Aug. 12-24 as part of a 12-day, 5-game tour down under.More >>
The Wisconsin men's basketball team will spend time abroad this summer when the Badgers will visit New Zealand and Australia from Aug. 12-24 as part of a 12-day, 5-game tour down under.More >>
More than 200 hundred volunteers showed up to the Goodman Community Center to help J.J., Derek, and T.J, pack and deliver boxes of non-perishable food items to local food pantries.More >>
More than 200 hundred volunteers showed up to the Goodman Community Center to help J.J., Derek, and T.J, pack and deliver boxes of non-perishable food items to local food pantries.More >>
Former President Jimmy Carter being treated for dehydration during Habitat build.More >>
Former President Jimmy Carter being treated for dehydration during Habitat build.More >>
Human remains of one of the four missing Pennsylvania men have been found and identified, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a press conference early Thursday morning, shortly after midnight (ET).More >>
Human remains of one of the four missing Pennsylvania men have been found and identified, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a press conference early Thursday morning, shortly after midnight (ET).More >>
The Dane County Board wants your opinion on how it can pay tribute to former president Barack Obama.More >>
The Dane County Board wants your opinion on how it can pay tribute to former president Barack Obama.More >>
Assembly Republicans said Wednesday they have accepted that there will be no new revenue for transportation in the state budget, but want Senate Republicans to accept there won't be any new borrowing for road projects either.More >>
Assembly Republicans said Wednesday they have accepted that there will be no new revenue for transportation in the state budget, but want Senate Republicans to accept there won't be any new borrowing for road projects either.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending son Donald Trump Jr. in regards to the Russia investigation, writing on Twitter that his son was "open, transparent and innocent."More >>
President Donald Trump is defending son Donald Trump Jr. in regards to the Russia investigation, writing on Twitter that his son was "open, transparent and innocent."More >>
A key Republican legislator says local craft breweries, distilleries and wineries can breathe easy, because a controversial proposal that could prevent them from serving their products directly to customers will not be part of the final state budget.More >>
A key Republican legislator says local craft breweries, distilleries and wineries can breathe easy, because a controversial proposal that could prevent them from serving their products directly to customers will not be part of the final state budget.More >>
U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' budget request brought out strong feelings and opposing views on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' budget request brought out strong feelings and opposing views on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
Governor Walker's plans to ask the federal government for more highway money could be in jeopardy due to the very state transportation budget impasse he's trying to end.More >>
Governor Walker's plans to ask the federal government for more highway money could be in jeopardy due to the very state transportation budget impasse he's trying to end.More >>
Amazon's annual Prime Day kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. CT and lasts for 30 straight hours with new deals to be released as often as every five minutes, according to the company's website.More >>
Amazon's annual Prime Day kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. CT and lasts for 30 straight hours with new deals to be released as often as every five minutes, according to the company's website.More >>