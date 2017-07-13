Brewers get LH reliever Tyler Webb from Yankees

The University of Wisconsin football and volleyball teams aren't the only ones with a season right around the corner. The Badger's Water Ski and Wakeboard teams are also in the midst of their summer workouts.More >>
The Wisconsin men's basketball team will spend time abroad this summer when the Badgers will visit New Zealand and Australia from Aug. 12-24 as part of a 12-day, 5-game tour down under.More >>
More than 200 hundred volunteers showed up to the Goodman Community Center to help J.J., Derek, and T.J, pack and deliver boxes of non-perishable food items to local food pantries.More >>
Former President Jimmy Carter being treated for dehydration during Habitat build.More >>
Human remains of one of the four missing Pennsylvania men have been found and identified, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a press conference early Thursday morning, shortly after midnight (ET).More >>
The Dane County Board wants your opinion on how it can pay tribute to former president Barack Obama.More >>
Assembly Republicans said Wednesday they have accepted that there will be no new revenue for transportation in the state budget, but want Senate Republicans to accept there won't be any new borrowing for road projects either.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending son Donald Trump Jr. in regards to the Russia investigation, writing on Twitter that his son was "open, transparent and innocent."More >>
A key Republican legislator says local craft breweries, distilleries and wineries can breathe easy, because a controversial proposal that could prevent them from serving their products directly to customers will not be part of the final state budget.More >>
U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' budget request brought out strong feelings and opposing views on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
Governor Walker's plans to ask the federal government for more highway money could be in jeopardy due to the very state transportation budget impasse he's trying to end.More >>
Amazon's annual Prime Day kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. CT and lasts for 30 straight hours with new deals to be released as often as every five minutes, according to the company's website.More >>
