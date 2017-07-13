Deer found stuck in Racine County retention pond - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

RACINE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials were called to a flooded retention pond in Racine County Thursday morning for a deer found to be stuck.

WISN contacted a nearby animal hospital and were told to touch base with the DNR. Witnesses at the pond state they called the DNR and were told to just leave the animal alone and they would handle it.

Information from the DNR was not immediately available.

