Mother Nature's 'Lightning Scar' at Oregon golf course happened once before

OREGON (WKOW) -- It's an unusual mark now burned into the grass of an Oregon golf course.

"It came down hard, fast," Legend of Bergamont Golf Pro Blake Hutchison said. "It was a light show, no doubt," he added about the sight to see on the hole 13 tee box.

Hutchinson is referring to a weather phenomenon 27 Stormtrack Meteorologists call a 'lightning scar.'

"Just look at the spider-webbing, and what did to the ground, just shows the awesome power mother nature has," Hutchison said.

Incredibly, it's not the first time. Golf course administrators say it happened four years ago on the hole 5 tee box. The boxes have metal spokes attached to keep them grounded. Right now, there are no plans to modify the hundreds of them.

"We'll keep 'em, we'll keep 'em, just have to get a new one I guess,"Hutchinson said.

After closing Wednesday, clean-up on the course continues.

"We have some wash-outs in some areas of the golf course, a lot of sand traps got washed out," Hutchison explained.

Meanwhile, the plan is to re-do hole 13's tee box soon.

"Just laying down some top-soil and seed and see what happens," Hutchison said.

Legends administrators say they are just grateful lightning didn't strike the green. If it did, they would have had to close the hole for days or possibly weeks to repair it.