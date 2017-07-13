Gov. Walker tours flood damage - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Walker tours flood damage

BURLINGTON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker was in Burlington Thursday to assess the flood damage firsthand.

He said DNR officials are monitoring the durability of the dam but right now he's optimistic it will hold.

"There is still locally and for us tremendous concern about the integrity of the dam, that's something we will be watching," said Gov. Scott Walker. "Some of the crews took a look at it and just now a more recent update it appears to be a better outlook than we thought earlier this morning."

The city's four bridges are closed right now. Water rescue teams from Lafayette and Rock Counties are also on standby in Burlington to help if an emergency is called in.

