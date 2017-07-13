Recording shows sergeant outraged over officer accessing racially offensive podcast

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- A recording of a police sergeant overhearing a Town of Beloit police officer accessing a racially offensive podcast reveals the sergeant's outrage over what he heard.



Authorities say Officer Richard Felger played the podcast while on duty in April. But they say Felger did not realize he was still connected to the phone line of Beloit Police Sgt. Mark Douglas, whom he had spoken to earlier.



The recording includes a host of the podcast making a financial appeal, and then launching into a torrent of racial sluts.



"You can just enter the amount, click, donate put your credit card in...Get your ni____, ji_____, your fu_____ coon whips on," the host says on the podcast.



A voice on Douglas' end of the phone line responds: "Hey, we hear you on the phone. You're coward enough to play this bull____ on the phone...Here is this coward that's called the sergeant's office."



The recording was made by Douglas and released to 27 News by Town of Beloit Police officials.



Town of Beloit Police records show Felger told Douglas he was listening to the podcast because it had political content and his son was in the military and serving in Syria. Records say Douglas - who is African American - accepted Felger's explanation.



Police records show Felger was disciplined for accessing the podcast on-duty, and for other disciplinary infractions, including: improperly supervising a sexual assault investigation; and using on duty time to view YouTube and other non-police programs on department computers. Records state Felger told the Town of Beloit police chief he had accessed podcasts with racially offensive material on other occasions as well.



Felger continues to serve a twelve month employment probation, served a five day suspension, and was demoted from sergeant to officer.



Chief Ron Northrup says Felger was placed on paid, administrative leave June 8 for an undisclosed medical reason. Felger's annual salary is $66,500.

In November 2011, authorities say Felger shot and killed a 26 year old Rockford man, after the suspect wounded Felger in the leg. Rock County's district attorney determined Felger's use of deadly force was justified.