GOP lawmakers propose major overhaul of WISDOT

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of rank and file Republican lawmakers believe the state doesn't have to raise or borrow money to pay for new road construction - it just needs to spend more wisely.

Rep. Rob Hutton (R-Brookfield) and Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (R-West Allis) rolled out a proposal to overhaul how the Wisconsin Department of Transportation does business and hold it more accountable to taxpayers.

Along with eliminating the state's prevailing wage law, the legislators propose allowing more contracting of road project design work to private businesses and limiting the amount of engineering work done by in-house DOT staffers.

That would mean eliminating positions seen as "unnecessary" by lawmakers.

The legislators also want to appoint an Inspector General position within DOT to keep track of accounting and financial records, and to detect any potential fraud.

"If we can reduce our annual spend, it certainly eliminates the need for bonding levels that we have in place right now," said Rep. Hutton. "I know the Governor's trying to make some in-roads and rethink some of the bonding levels, and these reforms give him some additional ammunition and opportunity."

Gov. Walker and Senate Republicans are in a standoff right now with Assembly Republicans over how to fund transportation going forward.

Walker and Senate Republicans refuse to raise any taxes or fees to close a nearly $1 billion transportation budget deficit, but are open to what they consider a reasonable amount of bonding - or borrowing - to close that gap.

Assembly Republicans have said they won't agree to any new borrowing unless there is additional revenue in the 2017-19 budget.

While Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) supports the DOT streamlining proposal, he says it won't eliminate the need for additional transportation revenues.

The DOT proposal also seeks to allow citizens to have more say on whether roundabouts are placed in their communities or wheel taxes are increased.