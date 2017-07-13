Dane County and farmers team up to reduce runoff in Yahara Watershed

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dane County is teaming up with local organizations, businesses and farmers to continue phosphorus reduction efforts in the Yahara Watershed, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday.

The partnership will allow farmers to apply manure by injecting it directly into the ground, reducing the amount of nutrients that run off into local waterways.

"This is a farmer led initiative that is keeping more phosphorus, more soil on the land, available for plants to pick up and not free to run off when there's a rain event," said Parisi.

In the agreement, Dane County and the Yahara Watershed Improvement Network will each allocate up to $60,000 to purchase a manure tanker and Low Disturbance Manure Injection toolbar.

Under this new partnership, the manure injector is projected to reduce 1.5 pounds of phosphorus per acre of land each year.

Participants of the program will be charged a fee to cover operator costs, tractor rental, repair and maintenance, scheduling and insurance.