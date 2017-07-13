Flood aftermath work continues in western Walworth County

SUGAR CREEK (WKOW)-- Retreating almost as fast as it came, most places in Sugar Creek in western Walworth County dried out after the last bought of severe weather earlier this week.

Heavy rains washed out local roads and caused flooding effecting private properties, farm fields, and public infrastructure.

The worst of the damage was concentrated throughout southeastern Wisconsin, in places like neighboring Burlington, where Gov. Walker declared a state of emergency and called in the National Guard.

Though not hit as hard, there is still plenty to be done in smaller townships like Sugar Creek.

"It was about a foot on top of the road here," said Greg Walbrandt, road supervisor for the Town of Sugar Creek, while mending a washed out shoulder near County Road H.

Walbrandt says he's lived in Sugar Creek his whole life and has never seen flooding at these levels.

"In 2008 and 2009, we had bad flooding in this area, but I think this is worse because it all came at one time," said Walbrandt. "We probably had 30 areas in the township where the water was actually over the road."

Walbrandt doesn't know exactly how much the damage from this round of storms will cost the town but he estimates up to $10,000 for equipment, materials, and labor.

Road crews weren't the only ones helping with cleanup efforts.

Insurance companies have been flooded with calls of damage.

President and CEO of Sugar Creek Mutual Jim Viney says they have been receiving about four times as many calls than usual and expect to be busy for the next two weeks.

"We have water in our basement, what do you do, what do we do?" said Viney, explaining what clients say during phone calls.

Sugar Creek Mutual has about 2,000 clients and only caters to south-central and southeast Wisconsin.

Viney says half of the calls have concerned flooding and the other half of calls were due to complications from the severe weather.

Though the damage has been devastating, in many cases the insurance companies can't help because the clients aren't covered in cases of flooding, says Viney.

"It's a tremendously traumatic event in people's lives, and you have to take that into account cause they're realizing this is gonna hurt them financially if this is a flood event," said Viney.

Flood insurance is often different from home insurance, says Viney.

Since most people in Sugar Creek don't live near a body of water that would potentially threaten their property, combined with the price of the insurance plan, many homeowners don't purchase flood insurance.

Viney says he doesn't have any clients that have flood insurance.