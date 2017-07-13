KENOSHA (WKOW) -- Widespread flooding continues to plague parts of Kenosha County.

A Hummer got caught in water rushing from the Des Plaines river in the Kenosha area.

The driver was rescued Wednesday, but the river actually moved the vehicle off the road and into a ditch.

A woman who lives nearby says she had a hard time getting to Kenosha from the western part of the county because of all the closed roads.

"Nothing like this ever. Because I've lived here almost 60 years and I've never seen this ever, Des Plaines, flood like this," Debra Herrmann told WISN.

As of Thursday night, a stretch of Highway 50 in Kenosha County is still closed.

It's expected to remain that way until mid-next week.