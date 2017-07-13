Flooding forces second night of curfew in Burlington

BURLINGTON (WKOW) -- A curfew was in effect Thursday for a second straight night in the city of Burlington, which is mostly under water.

Floodwater hit record levels, with the Fox River cresting at around 16.5 feet Thursday morning, which is 5 feet above flood stage.

House Speaker Paul Ryan got to see the damage in Burlington firsthand Thursday night.

Ryan expressed his gratitude for the quick response to the disaster.

"I just want to say how i impressed, how impressed i am with this community. i am so impressed with our first responders. i want to say thank you to our first responders. and i am just so thankful that there has not been a loss of life."

Ryan says first responders came from all over the state, that includes the water rescue team from the Beloit fire department.

One unit went this morning and another took over Thursday night.