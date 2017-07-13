Lawmakers to help lure tech company to Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin lawmakers may have to pass a bill to help lure the company that makes Apple's iPhone to the state.

That's according to Senate majority leader Scott Fitzgerald, who told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel that he 'can't imagine' the state wouldn't do something, but he said he doesn't know what that will be.

Foxconn is looking to build a display panel factory in the U.S., with several states in the running.