Wisconsin diving reaching new heights as a program

When it comes to the pool, the Wisconsin Badgers are nationally known for their swimming program. But there's another crucial part of the program that often goes unnoticed -- their diving team.More >>
When it comes to the pool, the Wisconsin Badgers are nationally known for their swimming program. But there's another crucial part of the program that often goes unnoticed -- their diving team.More >>
The University of Wisconsin football and volleyball teams aren't the only ones with a season right around the corner. The Badger's Water Ski and Wakeboard teams are also in the midst of their summer workouts.More >>
The University of Wisconsin football and volleyball teams aren't the only ones with a season right around the corner. The Badger's Water Ski and Wakeboard teams are also in the midst of their summer workouts.More >>
It's time for Brewers fans to toast their first-place team with a frosty pint of new beer.
"Beerded Brewer IPA" will be tapped at Miller Park as part of a promotion for an Aug. 10 game against the Minnesota Twins.
It's time for Brewers fans to toast their first-place team with a frosty pint of new beer.
"Beerded Brewer IPA" will be tapped at Miller Park as part of a promotion for an Aug. 10 game against the Minnesota Twins.
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy says general manager Ted Thompson is doing a great job, and the team will have a plan in place whenever he decides to retire or step down.More >>
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy says general manager Ted Thompson is doing a great job, and the team will have a plan in place whenever he decides to retire or step down.More >>
The main event of the weekend will be the reunion of the 1982 team in an on-field ceremony at Miller Park on Saturday, July 15, before the team’s 6:10 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies.More >>
The main event of the weekend will be the reunion of the 1982 team in an on-field ceremony at Miller Park on Saturday, July 15, before the team’s 6:10 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies.More >>
26-year-old Daina Shilts of Neilsville, WI will be honored at the ESPY Awards Wednesday night in Los Angeles for her perseverance and achievements in snowboarding with the Special Olympics.More >>
26-year-old Daina Shilts of Neilsville, WI will be honored at the ESPY Awards Wednesday night in Los Angeles for her perseverance and achievements in snowboarding with the Special Olympics.More >>
Matt Kenseth is out at Joe Gibbs Racing, which will replace the oldest fulltime driver in NASCAR's top series with rising star Erik Jones next season. Kenseth is 45. Jones turned 21 in May.More >>
Matt Kenseth is out at Joe Gibbs Racing, which will replace the oldest fulltime driver in NASCAR's top series with rising star Erik Jones next season. Kenseth is 45. Jones turned 21 in May.More >>
When it comes to the pool, the Wisconsin Badgers are nationally known for their swimming program. But there's another crucial part of the program that often goes unnoticed -- their diving team.More >>
When it comes to the pool, the Wisconsin Badgers are nationally known for their swimming program. But there's another crucial part of the program that often goes unnoticed -- their diving team.More >>
The University of Wisconsin football and volleyball teams aren't the only ones with a season right around the corner. The Badger's Water Ski and Wakeboard teams are also in the midst of their summer workouts.More >>
The University of Wisconsin football and volleyball teams aren't the only ones with a season right around the corner. The Badger's Water Ski and Wakeboard teams are also in the midst of their summer workouts.More >>
The Wisconsin men's basketball team will spend time abroad this summer when the Badgers will visit New Zealand and Australia from Aug. 12-24 as part of a 12-day, 5-game tour down under.More >>
The Wisconsin men's basketball team will spend time abroad this summer when the Badgers will visit New Zealand and Australia from Aug. 12-24 as part of a 12-day, 5-game tour down under.More >>
Wisconsin lawmakers may have to pass a bill to help lure the company that makes Apple's iPhone to the state.More >>
Wisconsin lawmakers may have to pass a bill to help lure the company that makes Apple's iPhone to the state.More >>
A group of rank and file Republican lawmakers believe the state doesn't have to raise or borrow money to pay for new road construction - it just needs to spend more wisely.More >>
A group of rank and file Republican lawmakers believe the state doesn't have to raise or borrow money to pay for new road construction - it just needs to spend more wisely.More >>
He said DNR officials are monitoring the durability of the dam but right now he's optimistic it will hold.More >>
He said DNR officials are monitoring the durability of the dam but right now he's optimistic it will hold.More >>
As U.S. Department of Justice Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller looks into whether President Trump's campaign assisted Russia in targeting Wisconsin voters with fake news last year, a UW-Madison researcher is working to determine just how often Russia was placing such phony stories here.More >>
As U.S. Department of Justice Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller looks into whether President Trump's campaign assisted Russia in targeting Wisconsin voters with fake news last year, a UW-Madison researcher is working to determine just how often Russia was placing such phony stories here.More >>
Former President Jimmy Carter being treated for dehydration during Habitat build.More >>
Former President Jimmy Carter being treated for dehydration during Habitat build.More >>
Human remains of one of the four missing Pennsylvania men have been found and identified, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a press conference early Thursday morning, shortly after midnight (ET).More >>
Human remains of one of the four missing Pennsylvania men have been found and identified, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a press conference early Thursday morning, shortly after midnight (ET).More >>
The Dane County Board wants your opinion on how it can pay tribute to former president Barack Obama.More >>
The Dane County Board wants your opinion on how it can pay tribute to former president Barack Obama.More >>
Assembly Republicans said Wednesday they have accepted that there will be no new revenue for transportation in the state budget, but want Senate Republicans to accept there won't be any new borrowing for road projects either.More >>
Assembly Republicans said Wednesday they have accepted that there will be no new revenue for transportation in the state budget, but want Senate Republicans to accept there won't be any new borrowing for road projects either.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending son Donald Trump Jr. in regards to the Russia investigation, writing on Twitter that his son was "open, transparent and innocent."More >>
President Donald Trump is defending son Donald Trump Jr. in regards to the Russia investigation, writing on Twitter that his son was "open, transparent and innocent."More >>
A key Republican legislator says local craft breweries, distilleries and wineries can breathe easy, because a controversial proposal that could prevent them from serving their products directly to customers will not be part of the final state budget.More >>
A key Republican legislator says local craft breweries, distilleries and wineries can breathe easy, because a controversial proposal that could prevent them from serving their products directly to customers will not be part of the final state budget.More >>