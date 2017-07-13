What's in the water? As flood waters recede, bacteria could be left behind

On Thursday, Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) is set to announce legislation to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin.More >>
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was fatally shot by law enforcement officers at the Johnson Creek Outlet Mall Tuesday.
A Tomahawk woman has won the ultimate prize! Stacy Bolder of Tomahawk was randomly selected as the winner of HGTV's Smart Home Giveaway 2017.
Human remains of one of the four missing Pennsylvania men have been found and identified, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a press conference early Thursday morning, shortly after midnight (ET).
Less than twenty four hours before Zachary Hays fatally shot a West Allis neighbor, and then an Illinois mother of two on the interstate, there was a missed opportunity in Milwaukee to detain Hays to assess his mental health.
Police investigate report of 4 people beating up a boy in Madison
Dane County is teaming up with local organizations, businesses and farmers to continue phosphorus reduction efforts in the Yahara Watershed.
A state representative from Madison had introduced new legislation to legalize medicinal and recreational marijuana in Wisconsin.
A group of rank and file Republican lawmakers believe the state doesn't have to raise or borrow money to pay for new road construction - it just needs to spend more wisely.
It's an unusual mark now burned into the grass of an Oregon golf course.
He said DNR officials are monitoring the durability of the dam but right now he's optimistic it will hold.
As U.S. Department of Justice Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller looks into whether President Trump's campaign assisted Russia in targeting Wisconsin voters with fake news last year, a UW-Madison researcher is working to determine just how often Russia was placing such phony stories here.
Brandon Ballweg pleads guilty in February deadly crash.
A 26-year-old Madison man was charged Thursday with attempted homicide after police say he shot a man two times back on July 2.
Markel Hayes, 20, was arrested for the shooting on McKenna Blvd. earlier this week.
