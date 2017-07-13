What's in the water? As flood waters recede, bacteria could be left behind

BURLINGTON (WKOW) -- Flood waters are receding and homeowners in Burlington are getting a chance to look at the damage.

More than 24 hours ago, Lisa Fernandez's basement was a raging river with 6 feet of water rushing in through a broken window.

Now, she tells our Milwaukee affiliate that she's worried about what that water brought into her home.

"Where is this water coming from? What is in this water? We have no idea. We have health concerns right now and not just us, but we also have pets."

Fernandez says she's concerned about mold and the stench of the basement.

State health officials are warning flood victims about bacteria and other contaminants that might be in the water.