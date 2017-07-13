Dane County Board passes UniverCity Alliance to collaborate with students

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison students could soon be shaping local policies and helping with county projects after a bill passed Thursday night.

Dance County Board Supervisors approved a contract worth $40,000 for the UniverCity Alliance.

The programs will bring students, faculty and research centers together from around the UW-Madison campus. It will connect them with local governments and allow students to work with those municipalities. Local leaders say it will be a win-win for both local government and students.

"A lot of people don't have a sense of what county government does or what big impact it can have on them personally," said Hayley Young, who's a supervisor representing district 5."

Students will focus on four areas, including economic development, affordable housing, meeting and mitigating the underlying needs of those who heavily use county services and water quality management to improve water quality.

The program has had success in other cities. Last year, the City of Monona tried it out.

The new program with Dane County will get underway during the 2017/2018 school year.