2 men okay after water rescue on Lake Koshkonong - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

2 men okay after water rescue on Lake Koshkonong

Posted: Updated:

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Two men are okay after a watercraft flipped over on Lake Koshkonong Thursday night.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the call came in shortly after 9 p.m.  46-year-old Thomas Johnson of Milton called saying he had flipped the watercraft over about a mile and a half northwest of Dallman's Landing on Charley Bluff Road.  Johnson told authorities he couldn't find his passenger, 28-year-old Codi Young from Eau Claire.

Johnson was hanging onto the watercraft and he was found about 30 minutes after making the call.  Young was found shortly before 10 p.m.  Neither of them were hurt and both had life jackets.

Johnson was issued a couple of citations.  Young was taken into custody for probation violation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.