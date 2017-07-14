2 men okay after water rescue on Lake Koshkonong

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Two men are okay after a watercraft flipped over on Lake Koshkonong Thursday night.



The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the call came in shortly after 9 p.m. 46-year-old Thomas Johnson of Milton called saying he had flipped the watercraft over about a mile and a half northwest of Dallman's Landing on Charley Bluff Road. Johnson told authorities he couldn't find his passenger, 28-year-old Codi Young from Eau Claire.



Johnson was hanging onto the watercraft and he was found about 30 minutes after making the call. Young was found shortly before 10 p.m. Neither of them were hurt and both had life jackets.



Johnson was issued a couple of citations. Young was taken into custody for probation violation.