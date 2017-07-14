UPDATE: Driver dead after crashing through power pole, into tree in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Crews are working to stabilize a power pole that was hit by a vehicle Friday morning in a deadly crash.

The power lines are still intact and there are no outages, but a driver ran through the pole and into a tree, taking out the middle portion of the pole.

Madison police tell us the driver died, but is still inside the vehicle. They have to move the vehicle to another location, away from the tree, to get him out.

A home nearby also had minor damage.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say one person is dead after an early morning crash.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of Birch Hill Drive around 1:45 a.m. Friday after a driver crashed through a power pole and then hit a tree. That person died. Police believe the male driver was the only person in the vehicle.

There are no reported power outages in the area, but traffic is being diverted around the crash site. Police are still on the scene investigating.