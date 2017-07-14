UPDATE: Driver dead after crashing through power pole, into tree - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Driver dead after crashing through power pole, into tree in Madison

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Crews are working to stabilize a power pole that was hit by a vehicle Friday morning in a deadly crash.

The power lines are still intact and there are no outages, but a driver ran through the pole and into a tree, taking out the middle portion of the pole.

Madison police tell us the driver died, but is still inside the vehicle. They have to move the vehicle to another location, away from the tree, to get him out.

A home nearby also had minor damage.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say one person is dead after an early morning crash.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of Birch Hill Drive around 1:45 a.m. Friday after a driver crashed through a power pole and then hit a tree. That person died. Police believe the male driver was the only person in the vehicle.

There are no reported power outages in the area, but traffic is being diverted around the crash site. Police are still on the scene investigating. 

Tune into Wake Up Wisconsin or check back here for new information as we get it.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.