UW professor embarks on 1,200 mile bike ride for wind energy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Imagine going on a 1,200 mile road trip... On your bike. That's exactly what a UW professor will be doing to highlight wind energy.

James Tinjum leaves Saturday, July 15 for Bike the Wind, a biking tour of Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota that will take him past 17 wind energy sites. Tinjum plans to bike about 75 miles a day, and the journey will take him three weeks.

Tinjum is an energy engineering and sustainability professor. On the journey, he hopes to raise awareness about wind energy, especially in Wisconsin. He says Wisconsin is behind its neighbors when it comes to wind energy capabilities, but there are some aspects of wind energy that Wisconsin does well that Tinjum will be highlighting.

Tinjum is also in the middle of working on a book and looking for additional information for course work. The journey will likely provide research for both capacities.

