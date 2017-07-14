New Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2K tip at North - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

New Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2K tip at North Carolina Waffle House

CHARLOTTE, N.C (WKOW) -- Employees at a Charlotte, North Carolina Waffle House got an unexpected surprise late Wednesday night.

Actor and New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg posted a photo on his Facebook page of his check at Waffle House for $82.60, with a $2,000 tip!

"My mom waited tables and my dad tended bars -- for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens!" Walhberg wrote in the post.

Wahlberg also posted a Facebook Live with the employees.

