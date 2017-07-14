Largest black business expo in Wisconsin returns bigger and better

MADISON (WKOW) -- The largest African American consumer tradeshow in Wisconsin is back for the second summer in a row.

The annual Heymiss Progress Expo and Job Fair attracts attendees and vendors from Madison, Milwaukee, and surrounding areas.

On Monday, Sabrina Madison and Roshni Chowdhry stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event.

In addition to a lineup of speakers and a fashion show featuring Insert Apparel, the Heymiss Progress Black Expo will host 60 vendors and adds a Job Fair featuring more than 40 employers from across Dane County.

“Not everyone who comes to the Expo wants to shop so I wanted another motivation to get people out there,” said Sabrina Madison. “I decided to create a space for networking, for job searching and a place for the black community to buy things that appealed to us. We just needed a space.”

The Expo and Job Fair is hoping to see more than 2,000 people attend this year. The event will take place 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Madison Area Technical College, 1701 Wright St. This event is free, family friendly and open to the public.

Click here for more information.