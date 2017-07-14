Madison teen busted for garage burglary on Stacy Lane

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 15-year-old Madison boy was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center after he was arrested for burglary Thursday night on Stacy Lane.

Officers saw the boy riding a bicycle he had just swiped from a garage around 8:00 p.m. Initially, the teen stated he found the Trek bike in bushes, but later admitted to taking it from an open garage. "I don't like walking, so I just took it," he told an officer.

An alert neighbor had witnessed the theft and notified the victim, a 59-year-old man. The homeowner stated his wife ran out for an errand and must have forgotten to close the garage door.