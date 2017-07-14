UPDATE: 29 taken to hospital as Madison health clinic evacuated

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster now says 29 people have been taken to the hospital after the evacuation of the UW Health Clinic on Junction Road in Madison.

There's still no word on what may have made the people in the clinic feel ill.

The clinic is closed for the rest of the day.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- UW Health Clinic on Junction Road has now evacuated.

Madison Fire Department spokesperson, Cynthia Schuster, says eight people have been hospitalized. Fifteen reported feeling ill, with most having complaints of nausea. Schuster says they do not yet know what may have caused the people to feel ill.

*****

MADISON (WKOW) -- A large number of emergency crews are responding to the UW Health Clinic on Junction Road in west Madison. Our 27 News crew at the scene has seen ambulances, fire trucks and a hazardous materials team.

The fire department spokesperson tells us firefighters responded to an alarm call and people reported feeling sick after those firefighters arrived.

