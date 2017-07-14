Sauk County Sheriff's Office releases name of pedestrian killed July 8

WEST BARABOO (WKOW) -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office released today the name of the people involved in a fatal pedestrian crash July 8.

Authorities say 18-year-old Kedzie McCumber, of Merrimac, was driving southbound on Highway 12 at Berkley Blvd. when 23-year-old Emily Snyder, of Worth, Illinois, ran eastbound across the highway. McCumber was unable to stop in time and struck Snyder.

Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.