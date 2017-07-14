Janesville PD looking for woman who robbed Bad Brad's Bar early Thursday

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman they believed robbed Bad Brad's Bar early Thursday morning.

In a news release Friday afternoon, Lt. Terry Sheridan says Janesville officers responded to a business at 911 Rockport, where they believe someone broke a window and forced their way in about 4:30 a.m. Surveillance video shows an unidentified woman stealing money. She then left through the front door.

The suspect is a white woman who was wearing a hoodie and possibly leggings. She's about 5’01” tall with a heavy build. The suspect also appears to have a word or design tattooed on her left wrist.



If you have any information regarding this suspect or break in, you're asked to call the Janesville Police Department at (608) 755-3100 or Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636.