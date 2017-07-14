A 25-year-old woman arrested in drug raid Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 25-year-old woman is in the Dane County Jail after the Dane County Sheriff's Office and Village of Dane Police Department raided a home on the 500 block of High Street, Tuesday night.

Authorities say suspect, Nicole Demartino, was arrested on an extradition warrant from California, as well as Possession of Fentanyl, and Possession of THC with Intent to Deliver.

In the search authorities seized a half gram of Fentanyl, 135 grams of THC, THC oil, 130 grams of THC gummies, as well as three firearms and ammunition for a rifle, and handgun.

Authorities say the seizure took place quickly and without incident.

