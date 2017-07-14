California woman arrested in drug raid Tuesday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

California woman arrested in drug raid Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- A California woman is in the Dane County Jail after the Dane County Sheriff's Office and Village of Dane Police Department raided a home on the 500 block of High Street, Tuesday night.

Authorities say 25-year-old Nicole Demartino was arrested on an extradition warrant from California, as well as Possession of Fentanyl, and Possession of THC with Intent to Deliver.

In the search authorities seized a half gram of Fentanyl, 135 grams of THC, THC oil, 130 grams of THC gummies, as well as three firearms and ammunition for a rifle, and handgun.

Authorities say the seizure took place quickly and without incident.
Demartino will likely now face charges here before being extradited back to California.

