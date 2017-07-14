Three die in wrong-way crash on I-94 in western Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say three people were killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle on Interstate 94 near Menomonie in western Wisconsin.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol say it happened just before 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Dispatchers received complaints about a black car that had crossed the median and was westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-94.

After about three miles, the black car crashed into a gray car. The gray car started on fire and all three people inside died.

The driver of the black car was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Names of the victims have not been released. It wasn't immediately clear if the wrong-way driver will face criminal charges or if alcohol or drugs were involved.

The State Patrol is investigating.

