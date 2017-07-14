Expert on Antarctica will discuss iceberg break on Capital City Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the largest icebergs in history is floating out to sea after breaking off from an ice shelf in Antarctica.



The images are dramatic, but is the impact?

While many are quick to jump to the conclusion that the break is a result of climate change, a UW-Madison expert on Antarctica told 27 News it is way too soon to say for sure.

Lee Welhouse is an instrument technician who oversees weather satellites put on the continent by the UW Antarctic Meteorological Research Center.



He said an isolated event like this - dramatic as it was - is also quite normal glacial activity.

"To link it to climate change we would need to understand, long-term, if it's happening more often - if it's happening less often," said Welhouse. "Basically climate change would deal with changes in how it's happening, if larger chunks are breaking off or if the entire ice sheet collapses."



Welhouse said that because the Larsen C shelf is already entirely over water, this iceberg breaking off won't lead to a further rise in sea levels.

But he believes finding out why it broke off is key, because it could lead to more breaks of land-based ice shelves that would lead to rising oceans.



Lee Welhouse will be one of the featured guests on Capital City Sunday this weekend at 9:00 a.m. on WKOW 27.