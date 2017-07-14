Flagship Madison malls roll-out new curfew as city leader voices concern

Madison police say one person is dead after an early morning crash.More >>
Madison police say one person is dead after an early morning crash.More >>
The fire department spokesperson tells us firefighters responded to an alarm call and people reported feeling sick after those firefighters arrived.More >>
The fire department spokesperson tells us firefighters responded to an alarm call and people reported feeling sick after those firefighters arrived.More >>
On Thursday, Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) is set to announce legislation to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin.More >>
On Thursday, Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) is set to announce legislation to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin.More >>
Thursday night a jury in Madison awarded millions of dollars in damages to the family of a woman who was shot and killed by police three years ago.More >>
Thursday night a jury in Madison awarded millions of dollars in damages to the family of a woman who was shot and killed by police three years ago.More >>
Beloit police say Joshua Schindler is in custody.More >>
Beloit police say Joshua Schindler is in custody.More >>
As U.S. Department of Justice Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller looks into whether President Trump's campaign assisted Russia in targeting Wisconsin voters with fake news last year, a UW-Madison researcher is working to determine just how often Russia was placing such phony stories here.More >>
As U.S. Department of Justice Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller looks into whether President Trump's campaign assisted Russia in targeting Wisconsin voters with fake news last year, a UW-Madison researcher is working to determine just how often Russia was placing such phony stories here.More >>
Less than twenty four hours before Zachary Hays fatally shot a West Allis neighbor, and then an Illinois mother of two on the interstate, there was a missed opportunity in Milwaukee to detain Hays to assess his mental health.More >>
Less than twenty four hours before Zachary Hays fatally shot a West Allis neighbor, and then an Illinois mother of two on the interstate, there was a missed opportunity in Milwaukee to detain Hays to assess his mental health.More >>
Beloit police say Joshua Schindler is in custody.More >>
Beloit police say Joshua Schindler is in custody.More >>
Police investigate report of 4 people beating up a boy in MadisonMore >>
Police investigate report of 4 people beating up a boy in MadisonMore >>
Thursday night a jury in Madison awarded millions of dollars in damages to the family of a woman who was shot and killed by police three years ago.More >>
Thursday night a jury in Madison awarded millions of dollars in damages to the family of a woman who was shot and killed by police three years ago.More >>
UW-Madison students could soon be shaping local policies and helping with county projects after a bill passed Thursday night.More >>
UW-Madison students could soon be shaping local policies and helping with county projects after a bill passed Thursday night.More >>
Flood waters are receding and homeowners in Burlington are getting a chance to look at the damage.More >>
Flood waters are receding and homeowners in Burlington are getting a chance to look at the damage.More >>
A recording of a police sergeant overhearing a Town of Beloit police officer accessing a racially offensive podcast reveals the sergeant's outrage over what he heard.More >>
A recording of a police sergeant overhearing a Town of Beloit police officer accessing a racially offensive podcast reveals the sergeant's outrage over what he heard.More >>
Wisconsin lawmakers may have to pass a bill to help lure the company that makes Apple's iPhone to the state.More >>
Wisconsin lawmakers may have to pass a bill to help lure the company that makes Apple's iPhone to the state.More >>
A curfew was in effect Thursday for a second straight night in the city of Burlington, which is mostly under water.More >>
A curfew was in effect Thursday for a second straight night in the city of Burlington, which is mostly under water.More >>