Deb Hauser retires from WIAA

STEVENS POINT (WKOW) -

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will soon be saying farewell to one of it's longtime leaders. Associate Director Deb Hauser has announced she will be retiring following the 2017-18 school year.

Hauser has worked for 25 years with the WIAA and 40 years in high school sports and education. She helped coordinate the change of venues for the girls state basketball tournament from Madison to the Resch Center in Green Bay. She also coordinating the state soccer tournaments moving from Madison to Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee and the golf tournaments moving to University Ridge in Madison.

Hauser was also a member of the National Federation of State High School Associations Officials' Quarterly Publications Committee from 1996-98. She served five years on the NFHS Soccer Rules Committee. She also served on the NFHS Equity Committee from 2004-07 and the Basketball Rules Committee from 2011-2014.  In 2007, she received the NFHS Citation, which is regarded as one of the highest achievements in high school activities. 

