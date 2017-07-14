Wisconsin legislator accused of stealing sign

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A report shows police investigated allegations state Rep. Dale Kooyenga stole a 80-year-old man's anti-Republican sign from the state Capitol this spring.

Kooyenga's office released a Capitol Police report on Friday that documents the man's complaint that someone stole his sign in May.

The report says the man left the permitted sign in the Capitol and surveillance video shows Kooyenga walking off with it.

Kooyenga said in a telephone interview that the sign called a number of Republicans, including Governor Scott Walker and President Donald Trump, gropers saying, "Damn All Republicans" and he didn't feel that was appropriate.

Kooyenga returned the sign after Capitol Police questioned him in his office. He wasn't cited or charged.

