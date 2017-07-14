Madison Water Utility looking into solutions to keep salt out of major well

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Water Utility is looking for solutions to get salt out of a major west side well.

Road salt has made its way into millions of gallons of drinking water, pumped out of Well 14 on University Avenue and Flambeau Road. The utility says to fix the problem, it has set aside $125,000 in its 2018 operating budget to look at possible alternatives - from reconstructing the well, to on-site desalination, to abandoning the well entirely.

"I anticipate something happening in that five to ten year time frame, where there will be construction if that's the solution, or abandoning the well," said Water Quality Manager at Madison Water Utility Joe Grande.

By the end of the study, Madison Water Utility say's they'll have an understanding of potential solutions and costs.

The utility looked inside well 14 earlier this year. That study found sodium and chloride even in the lower parts of the well.

Madison Water Utility expects that levels will surpass the EPA-recommended threshold for taste in the next 12 to 15 years.