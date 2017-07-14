Madison Water Utility looking into solutions to keep salt out of major well

Madison police say one person is dead after an early morning crash.More >>
The fire department spokesperson tells us firefighters responded to an alarm call and people reported feeling sick after those firefighters arrived.
On Thursday, Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) is set to announce legislation to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin.
Thursday night a jury in Madison awarded millions of dollars in damages to the family of a woman who was shot and killed by police three years ago.
Beloit police say Joshua Schindler is in custody.
Two men accused of stealing 100,000 diapers from a charity in Wisconsin have been sentenced to jail time. WLUK-TV reports that Jason Havel was sentenced Thursday to nine months in jail.
A Wisconsin man wanted by Chicago Police on a homicide warrant is arrested on the north side of La Crosse Thursday afternoon.
A California woman is in the Dane County Jail tonight after the Dane County Sheriff's Office and Dane Police Department raided a home on the 500 block of High Street in the Village of Dane.
Sauk County releases the names of those involved in a deadly pedestrian crash July 8.
Wisconsin emergency management officials say flood waters are beginning to recede in Burlington but thousands are still without power and the Department of Natural Resources is monitoring a dam that sustained damage.
A man who confessed to killing four Pennsylvania men who disappeared last week has been charged with four counts of homicide. And a second man has been accused of participating in three of the slayings.
After his arrest for stealing a bike, Madison teen stated "I don't like walking, so I just took it".
As U.S. Department of Justice Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller looks into whether President Trump's campaign assisted Russia in targeting Wisconsin voters with fake news last year, a UW-Madison researcher is working to determine just how often Russia was placing such phony stories here.
Fitchrona Road finally opened Friday after heavy rains caused flooding early Monday morning.
Less than twenty four hours before Zachary Hays fatally shot a West Allis neighbor, and then an Illinois mother of two on the interstate, there was a missed opportunity in Milwaukee to detain Hays to assess his mental health.
