Fill your need for speed at the Madison International Speedway

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Many of us have a need for speed and one local track is ready to fulfill that need.

Once a month, the Madison International Speedway hosts their Thursday Night Street Drag Races. From teenagers to old-timers, anyone can compete.

"It's a bunch of good people. It really is. everybody is willing to help you and everybody is friendly," said Dennis Buckley. The 69-year-old from Cottage Grove has been racing at this event for the past two years.

"I knew a lot of people that came here and meet a lot of new people," said 21-year-old Wyatt Bind. "Just talking about cars. It's a big family."

Bind, a Randolph native, competes in the truck division. He has won quite a few races the past two seasons.

"Last time I was at the quarter mile I ran a 12.3 and I'm trying to get that down to high 11's, like 11.8. Which is pretty fast for a truck."

There are dozens of divisions to compete it- Vintage cars from the 1960s, Mustangs, Corvettes, Trucks, ATVs/Motorcycles, even Suburbans and Vans.

"Oh there's a lot of cool cars out here," said Buckley. He owns a 2008 Chrysler Crossfire Coupe, only one of 1,000 made in the world.

In a double-elimination format, you race until you lose. Even then, you can compete in multiple divisions or do a "buy-back" to keep yourself out on the track. There's no prize money, pressers, or fandom from taking first-place. Winners do take home a trophy but to these drivers, winning isn't everything.

"It doesn't matter if you win or lose it's just having fun."