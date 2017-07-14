Senator Johnson disappointed in latest version of new health bil - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Senator Johnson disappointed in latest version of new health bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Sen. Ron Johnson plans to vote to start debate next week on the Senate health care overhaul bill but it doesn't sound as if he likes the bill itself.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Johnson had been among a group of GOP senators who said they couldn't vote for the bill. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced a revised version Thursday aimed at winning support by letting insurers sell low-cost, skimpy policies and adding billions to combat opioids and help consumers with insurance costs.

Johnson said during a radio interview on WHBY Friday that he will support a motion to start debate on the new bill next week but he's disappointed that it doesn't do enough to address rising premium costs.

Johnson spokesman Ben Voekel declined to comment to the Associated Press on Johnson's position beyond what the senator told the radio station.

