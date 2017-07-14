Highway workers lauded as heroes in fiery crash

FOND DU LAC (WKOW) -- Three highway workers came to the rescue after a bad crash on a busy highway.

A car and truck hit head-on, and the car caught fire.

Dan Hornburg, Jim Guell and Steve Reilly drove up on the crash on Highway 45 in the southeast part of Fond du Lac county last Friday.

The passenger in the car was stuck and the car was on fire.

The highway workers grabbed their own fire extinguishers and others from witnesses who stopped, using up at least 11 of them, to keep the fire under control until firefighters got there.

But, the trio refuses to take any credit.

"We were just doing what we should have been doing, just like the rest of the people that stopped," said Guell.

The three co-workers say they're now focused on the recovery of the three victims.

Those three were all flown to local hospitals.