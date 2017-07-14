Federal aid uncertain for Burlington flood victims

BURLINGTON (WKOW) -- Despite the fact that Burlington is in a flood disaster right now, it may not qualify for federal disaster money.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, who represents the community, says it's not clear whether anyone in Burlington will qualify for federal emergency assistance.

But Burlington's mayor says she's not surprised.

"I knew it already, from the FEMA training I've had. We're hoping that the percentage will allow it," mayor Jeannie Hefty told WISN.

"If the data is such that is rises to the level of hitting that federal FEMA formula, then federal assistance occurs," said Rep. Ryan.

Federal officials will begin adding up the damage when they can get to it, but the flooded Fox River may not return to under flood stage in Burlington until next Wednesday.