Business owner fights back against vandals using the same tool

Monona police are on the lookout for two teens who they say spray-painted several buildings with racist and anti-Semitic messages.

Monona police are on the lookout for two teens who they say spray-painted several buildings with racist and anti-Semitic messages.

MONONA (WKOW) -- A Monona woman whose business was spray painted with racial and offensive language and images is fighting back, using the same approach as the vandals who tried spreading hate.

"It was heart-wrenching, it was very sad," said Melissa Wadsworth, the owner of A Cut Away, as she referred to what she saw when she opened her shop on June 30, 2017.

Spray painted on the back of her shop's walls was the n-word, a swastika and offensive words.

"The words go farther than what people think," she said.

The people responsible, who have still not been caught, titled the tagging, "The Monona Mural."

But now, the racial slurs and symbols are gone from the building. What left behind is what Wadsworth now calls the new Monona Mural. It's a beautiful and bright piece of artwork that's permanently spray painted on the same walls that were once tagged by the vandals. It's a project both Wadsworth and her colleague decided to do after a lot of thought.

"I called my landlord (and said), do you mind if I paint the door? I started out with the door," Wadsworth said as she laughed.

Her landlord gave her permission, so she went to the store and bought $94 worth of spray paint, went back to her shop, grabbed her colleague and had some fun.

"It felt really good to just cover as much of the hate with love," she said.

The art piece that started with a door, went beyond to the surrounding walls and another door. There are hearts painted throughout the mural. There's a peace sign, the word peace and love, flowers and bows. The entire project was spray painted with vibrant colors. It's a mural that's hard not to smile at.

If you look from far away, you won't see the bench that's camouflaged in. It, too, is covered in hearts. It's a lovely place to rest that's been put to good use by her clients.

"I hope you don't mind, but I needed a little peace and love this morning, so I lit the candle and sat on your bench," Wadsworth said as she read a text she received from a client one day, along with pictures of the woman sitting in front of the mural.

It's message is also getting to neighbors in the area.

"To just be respectful and kind to one another," said Abbie Rosinski who lives above Wadsworth's business.

"We all have to understand that we're different and that's OK. And to just be peaceful," added Wadsworth.

She's a woman whose business was once targeted. Now, she's turning the negative into a positive, showing that love will always beat hate.