Samuel Erving's mother angry at light sentences given to Johnny Green and Antonio Stanley

MADISON (WKOW) --- Two men have now received their sentences in connection with a homicide in Madison in December 2015.

On Thursday, a circuit court judge sentenced Johnny Green Jr. to five years of probation. On Monday, Antonio Stanley received 7½ years in prison.

Both men are charged in the death of Samuel Erving.

Erving's mother Brenda Erving is disappointed the men got what she believes to be light sentences.

“Why you going to give somebody probation that's involved in the killing? That's the stupidest thing I’ve heard of in my life!” Erving said, speaking exclusively to 27 News from her home in Chicago.

Authorities said Green handed a gun to Antonio Stanley, who then shot and killed 28-year-old Samuel Erving in the parking lot of an east side Madison business.

Green's attorney, Michael Covey, said the shooting was a tragedy for everyone involved.

“A bunch of guys went on a party bus. And Mr. Erving and Mr. Stanley had a fight on a party bus. About something really, really trivial,” Covey said.

According to Covey, Erving left the scene, but returned with a gun.

“Mr. Stanley took a gun from Johnny Green and shot Mr. Erving 17 times,” he said.

Covey said the shooting was self-defense. But Erving's mother disagrees.

“Probation? Self defense? What is self defense? Shoot my baby 17 times in the street?” Erving said angrily over the phone.

Covey applauds the judge's decision to hand down a light sentence for Green.

“Johnny's guilt in this case was very, very minimal,” Covey said.

Erving feels justice was denied to her family as she continues to mourn the loss of her son.

“My heart and my jewel. Beautiful to people. He'd give his last,” she said.

Covey said Green has a low IQ and wanted to fit in with people. He said Green is remorseful for his actions and wanted to apologize to the Erving family.