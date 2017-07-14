Madison police combat crime on University Ave.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are trying to cut down on an increase in crime in downtown Madison, specifically the 600 block of University Avenue.

Officers say so far this year, they've seen upticks in batteries, disturbances and calls for service.

Their data shows from 2014-2017, there's been a 70% increase in batteries, more than 500% increase in felony batteries and a nearly 60% increase in disturbances.

Police say the patterns show spikes on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, mostly after 1 a.m.

Officers say they met with bar owners, the city attorney's office and alder Mike Verveer in late June to discuss ways to stop the violence.

They say they'll continue to work together in the following weeks and months.