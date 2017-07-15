Suspect wanted in downtown Madison sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man got away after police say he sexually assaulted a woman downtown early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, the 23-year-old victim and a friend were walking on the 400 block of N Henry Street, near W Gorham Street, shortly before 2:30 a.m. when the suspect passed them. He ran back, lifted the victim's skirt, hit her buttocks and ran away towards State Street.

Madison Police searched the area, but couldn't find the suspect. He's described as a white man about 5'10", in his 20s, with a medium complexion. At the time, he was wearing a black hat, black long sleeve shirt and khaki shorts.