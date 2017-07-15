Suspect wanted in downtown Madison sexual assault - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Suspect wanted in downtown Madison sexual assault

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man got away after police say he sexually assaulted a woman downtown early Saturday morning.

According to a news release, the 23-year-old victim and a friend were walking on the 400 block of N Henry Street, near W Gorham Street, shortly before 2:30 a.m. when the suspect passed them.  He ran back, lifted the victim's skirt, hit her buttocks and ran away towards State Street.

Madison Police searched the area, but couldn't find the suspect.  He's described as a white man about 5'10", in his 20s, with a medium complexion.  At the time, he was wearing a black hat, black long sleeve shirt and khaki shorts.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.