Fennimore PD's video shows near misses of alleged impaired driver

FENNIMORE (WKOW) -- Fennimore police have released dash-cam video that shows startling footage of an erratic driver who narrowly misses hitting two other drivers head on.

With emphasis that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty, the city's police department posted the video on its Facebook page Saturday and gave permission to Channel 27 News to post the footage here on our site.

The dash-came video shows an alleged impaired driver traveling north in the southbound lane of HWY 61 near Fennimore, WI about 10:30 Thursday night.

The squad-car footage shows the driver traveling in the wrong lane of traffic, forcing an assisting deputy from the Grant County Sheriff's office and another driver off the road.

The Grant County sheriff's deputy pulled over and arrested Timothy Campbell, 58, of Baraboo for his third offense of operating a motor vehicle while Intoxicated.

Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman, also in a Facebook Posting, says the incident could have been much worse, if the other drivers hadn't been paying attention and if someone hadn't called 911.

Fennimore Police also thanked the driver who reported the erratic motorist for doing so before an accident happened. The reporting driver wasn't identified in the released information.