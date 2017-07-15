Wisconsin hospital works to educate about trafficked youth

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee hospital is working to teach medical providers how to identify and help children who may be victims of trafficking and exploitation.

Milwaukee Public Radio reports that professor of adolescent medicine Dr. Wendi Ehrman and associate professor of pediatrics Dr. Angela Rabbitt at the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin have spearheaded initiatives to teach medical professionals about the problem.

The FBI says Milwaukee has a serious trafficking problem, particularly when it comes to adolescents.

Rabbitt says a peer-reviewed article she found shows a lack of medical guidelines for caring for victims of human trafficking. She says she hopes increased awareness will help medical professionals better recognize trafficking.

Ehrman says medical professionals are in a unique position to help victims and educate them about their situation.

