State Qualifier at Madtown BMX

Hundreds of BMX riders of all ages from Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota hit the track of Madtown BMX in DeForest for state qualifying races leading up to the state championship in Oshkosh later this year.

Saturday's event at Madtown is their biggest they host during the year. The race offered "double points" to racers. The points go towards their state qualifying standings.

"These riders ultimately want to get into the main event and finish as high up as they can so they can win the most points on the day for their state championship points" Said Brian Baldis, Marketing Manager for Madtown BMX. "It's a very individual sport, so as an individual sport the results are yours to tackle."

For more information about Madtown BMX visit their website, or Facebook page.