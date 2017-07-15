Wisconsin company surveys farmland with drones

GRAND MARSH, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin company takes drone photos of agriculture land to help farmers improve their crops as part of a new wave of technology-based jobs in the agriculture sector.

The Fond du Lac Reporter reports that Joe Paul started the New Lisbon-based firm FlightSight to combine his passions for aviation and farming.

Paul says drones "give producers a whole new view of their operation."

State officials hope it will increase young people's interest in farming.

The number of farms in the state and the nation has been decreasing for decades. State figures say there were 68,900 farms in the state in 2015, 100 less than the year before and 7,600 less than in 2005. But the industry has an economic impact of more than $88 million in the state.