Madison man identified as victim in early Friday, single-car crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of a man who died in a crash early Friday at the intersection of Birch Hill Drive and Prairie Road in Madison.

A news release Saturday says Emerson L. Phillips, 26, of Madison died from his injuries when his car hit a power pole and tree about 1:30 a.m.

Phiilips was the only person in the car. No other injuries were reported from the power lines being disrupted for a time on Friday morning.

The release states that additional testing is underway as the death remains under investigation.