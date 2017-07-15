Beloit woman celebrates 106th birthday with a Coke and lots of smiles

CITY OF BELOIT (WKOW) – Over a century of memories and love are being celebrated in Beloit as a family came together Saturday to honor a local lady on her 106th birthday.

Dozens of loved ones and family members gathered at the Higher Ground Christian Church to celebrate the life of Matilda Brown-Ballard, who is originally from Mississippi but moved to Beloit in her later years to be near family.

Allante Walker, a producer at our sister station WXOW in La Crosse, says his great-grandmother's family tree extends out seven generations. She has 13 children, 87 grandchildren and more than 60 great-grandchildren.



Brown-Ballard's life began July 12, 1911. It has spanned across both World Wars ,The Great Depression and the rise of the digital age after she spent her early years picking cotton on her family's farm in Isola, Mississippi. In an article in the Beloit Daily News last year, she relayed, “You picked it by hand until you got enough for a bale, which is about 500 pounds," said Brown-Ballard.

The centenarian was also a teacher. Walker says his great-grandmother didn't get a driver's license until her first husband, Adam Brown, passed away when she was 75.

Ms. Brown-Ballard also told the paper she attributes some of her longevity to a steady diet of fruits and vegetables, which started from her life on the farm. She says she has never tasted alcohol, or smoked or chewed tobacco.

She also has a Coke every day.

Walker says his great-grandmother's faith in God has contributed to her long life as well. She became a "born-again" Baptist at a young age and has remained committed to her faith throughout her life.

He adds that there's a bit of a dispute about his great-grandmother's actual age. Walker says, “Some family members believe there are documents that prove she's 105. However, my great-grandmother strongly argues that she was born in 1911, which makes her 106-years-old. I'll agree with whatever she says.”

