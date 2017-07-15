Three Madison Culver's locations packed for murder victim's family fundraiser

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three Culver's restaurants in the Madison area are turning tragedy into a way to give back to a murder victim's family.

The fundraisers Saturday come nearly three weeks after Christ Kneubuehl of Twin Lakes died.

Police say two people were robbing the Culver's on Todd Drive last month and forced the 56-year-old contractor to open the safe by using brute force and tools from his truck.

Kneubuehl had a heart attack and police say the suspects didn't allow his co-workers to help or call 9-1-1.

Saturday, the Todd Dr, Cottage Grove Rd and McFarland locations gave 100% percent of their daily take to the family.

"He would not believe this, I'm telling you he was always a doer," Kneubuehl's sister, Tina said. "He left a big hole, but he had a huge personality," she added.

Besides complete strangers, Culver's present and former employees turned out to help out during the big day.

"It breaks my heart, when I heard about it, I thought 'how can I help?' Elliot Nelson said as he took orders at the Cottage Grove location.

All funds will help benefit the four children Kneubuehl leaves behind.

